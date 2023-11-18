The Portland State Vikings (4-0) and the Cal Poly Mustangs (2-2) take the floor at CBU Events Center on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The game has no set line.

Portland State vs. Cal Poly Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Riverside, California

Riverside, California Venue: CBU Events Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Portland State Betting Records & Stats

Portland State went 8-18-0 ATS last season.

Portland State (8-18-0 ATS) covered the spread 30.8% of the time, 29.9% less often than Cal Poly (17-11-0) last year.

Portland State vs. Cal Poly Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Portland State 76.2 137 75.5 141.4 148.7 Cal Poly 60.8 137 65.9 141.4 129.2

Additional Portland State Insights & Trends

Last year, the Vikings scored 10.3 more points per game (76.2) than the Mustangs allowed (65.9).

Portland State went 8-14 against the spread and 12-15 overall last season when scoring more than 65.9 points.

Portland State vs. Cal Poly Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Portland State 8-18-0 13-13-0 Cal Poly 17-11-0 10-18-0

Portland State vs. Cal Poly Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Portland State Cal Poly 6-7 Home Record 6-11 5-9 Away Record 1-13 1-9-0 Home ATS Record 8-6-0 5-7-0 Away ATS Record 7-5-0 77.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 63.0 74.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 56.6 3-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-8-0 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-9-0

