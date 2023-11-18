The Northern Colorado Bears (0-10) play a familiar opponent when they visit the Portland State Vikings (4-6) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Nottingham Field in a Big Sky battle.

Northern Colorado ranks 12th-worst in total offense (270.1 yards per game) and fifth-worst in total defense (468.6 yards per game allowed) this season. From an offensive perspective, Portland State is accumulating 376.7 total yards per contest (43rd-ranked). It ranks 103rd in the FCS defensively (406.6 total yards surrendered per game).

For more details on this matchup, read on.

Portland State vs. Northern Colorado Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

City: Greeley, Colorado

Greeley, Colorado Venue: Nottingham Field

How to Watch Week 12 Games

Portland State vs. Northern Colorado Key Statistics

Portland State Northern Colorado 376.7 (43rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 270.1 (115th) 406.6 (104th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 468.6 (124th) 216.2 (10th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 109.0 (108th) 160.5 (106th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 161.1 (105th) 3 (103rd) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 2 (21st) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (36th)

Portland State Stats Leaders

Dante Chachere has been a dual threat for Portland State this season. He has 1,398 passing yards (139.8 per game) while completing 62.8% of his passes. He's tossed 15 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 506 yards (50.6 ypg) on 95 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.

Jobadiah Malary has run for 653 yards on 100 carries so far this year while scoring 12 times on the ground.

Jermaine Braddock leads his squad with 564 receiving yards on 50 catches with seven touchdowns.

Marquis Spiker has put up a 222-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 12 passes on 13 targets.

Maclaine Griffin's 22 targets have resulted in 13 catches for 210 yards and two touchdowns.

Northern Colorado Stats Leaders

Jacob Sirmon has 1,255 yards passing for Northern Colorado, completing 56.4% of his passes and throwing eight touchdowns and nine interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, David Afari, has carried the ball 148 times for 630 yards (63 per game), scoring two times.

Darius Stewart has piled up 275 yards on 58 attempts, scoring one time.

Jamarii Robinson's leads his squad with 394 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 34 catches (out of 38 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Blake Haggerty has reeled in 43 passes while averaging 35.5 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Brayden Munroe has been the target of 12 passes and racked up 10 grabs for 185 yards, an average of 18.5 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

