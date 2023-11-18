With Week 12 of the college football schedule fast approaching, which teams are the leading contenders at the top Sun Belt, and which teams are at the bottom? To update you on where every team stands, see our power rankings below.

Sun Belt Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.

1. James Madison

Current Record: 10-0 | Projected Record: 11-0

10-0 | 11-0 Overall Rank: 18th

18th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 95th

95th Last Game: W 44-6 vs UConn

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: Appalachian State

Appalachian State Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Troy

Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 9-2

8-2 | 9-2 Odds to Win Sun Belt: +300

+300 Overall Rank: 19th

19th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 76th

76th Last Game: W 45-14 vs UL Monroe

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: Louisiana

Louisiana Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: NFL Network (Watch on Fubo)

3. Coastal Carolina

Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 7-4

7-3 | 7-4 Odds to Win Sun Belt: +3500

+3500 Overall Rank: 49th

49th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 93rd

93rd Last Game: W 31-23 vs Texas State

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ Army

@ Army Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

4. South Alabama

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 6-5

5-5 | 6-5 Odds to Win Sun Belt: +400

+400 Overall Rank: 54th

54th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 91st

91st Last Game: W 21-14 vs Arkansas State

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: Marshall

Marshall Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

5:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Appalachian State

Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 6-5

6-4 | 6-5 Odds to Win Sun Belt: +1600

+1600 Overall Rank: 57th

57th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 107th

107th Last Game: W 42-14 vs Georgia State

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ James Madison

@ James Madison Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Texas State

Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 6-5

6-4 | 6-5 Odds to Win Sun Belt: +800

+800 Overall Rank: 75th

75th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 104th

104th Last Game: L 31-23 vs Coastal Carolina

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ Arkansas State

@ Arkansas State Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Georgia Southern

Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 6-5

6-4 | 6-5 Odds to Win Sun Belt: +450

+450 Overall Rank: 86th

86th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 102nd

102nd Last Game: L 38-33 vs Marshall

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: Old Dominion

Old Dominion Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

6:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Marshall

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 5-6

5-5 | 5-6 Odds to Win Sun Belt: +2000

+2000 Overall Rank: 87th

87th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 71st

71st Last Game: W 38-33 vs Georgia Southern

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ South Alabama

@ South Alabama Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

5:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Georgia State

Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 5-6

6-4 | 5-6 Odds to Win Sun Belt: +550

+550 Overall Rank: 90th

90th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 86th

86th Last Game: L 42-14 vs Appalachian State

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ LSU

@ LSU Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

10. Old Dominion

Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 4-7

4-6 | 4-7 Odds to Win Sun Belt: +1400

+1400 Overall Rank: 92nd

92nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 69th

69th Last Game: L 38-10 vs Liberty

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ Georgia Southern

@ Georgia Southern Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

6:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

11. Louisiana

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 5-6

5-5 | 5-6 Odds to Win Sun Belt: +2000

+2000 Overall Rank: 94th

94th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 116th

116th Last Game: L 34-31 vs Southern Miss

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ Troy

@ Troy Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: NFL Network (Watch on Fubo)

12. Arkansas State

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 4-7

5-5 | 4-7 Odds to Win Sun Belt: +30000

+30000 Overall Rank: 95th

95th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 83rd

83rd Last Game: L 21-14 vs South Alabama

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: Texas State

Texas State Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

13. Southern Miss

Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 2-9

3-7 | 2-9 Odds to Win Sun Belt: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 114th

114th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 82nd

82nd Last Game: W 34-31 vs Louisiana

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ Mississippi State

@ Mississippi State Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel:

14. UL Monroe

Current Record: 2-8 | Projected Record: 1-10

2-8 | 1-10 Odds to Win Sun Belt: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 128th

128th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 81st

81st Last Game: L 45-14 vs Troy

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ Ole Miss

@ Ole Miss Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)

