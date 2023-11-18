Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Umatilla County This Week
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 8:14 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school football competition in Umatilla County, Oregon this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available right here.
Umatilla County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Echo High School at Elkton Charter School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM PT on November 18
- Location: Hillsboro, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Weston-McEwen High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM PT on November 18
- Location: Athena, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Regis High School at Weston-McEwen High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM PT on November 18
- Location: Hermiston HS, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
