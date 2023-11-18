Vince Dunn will be on the ice when the Seattle Kraken and Vancouver Canucks face off on Saturday at Rogers Arena, starting at 10:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Dunn in that upcoming Kraken-Canucks matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Vince Dunn vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Dunn Season Stats Insights

In 18 games this season, Dunn has averaged 23:51 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -9.

In two of 18 games this year, Dunn has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

Dunn has a point in 12 of 18 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Dunn has an assist in 11 of 18 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

Dunn's implied probability to go over his point total is 53.5% based on the odds.

Dunn has an implied probability of 45.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Dunn Stats vs. the Canucks

The Canucks have conceded 41 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (+31) is the best in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 18 Games 4 16 Points 3 2 Goals 0 14 Assists 3

