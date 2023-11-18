Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Wallowa County This Week
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 8:13 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mark your calendars for the high school football action happening in Wallowa County, Oregon this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Other Games in Oregon This Week
Wallowa County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Joseph Charter School at Prairie City High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM PT on November 18
- Location: Hermiston HS, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
