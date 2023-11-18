WCC squads are on Saturday's college basketball schedule for two games, including the Santa Clara Broncos playing the Oregon Ducks.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

WCC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Santa Clara Broncos at Oregon Ducks 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 - Wyoming Cowgirls at Gonzaga Bulldogs 5:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Follow WCC games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!