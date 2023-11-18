Week 12 of the 2023 college football season includes six games involving Pac-12 teams. Our computer model likes Arizona (-1) against Utah and betting the over/under in the Cal vs. Stanford matchup as best bets or parlay options.

Best Week 12 Pac-12 Spread Bets

Pick: Arizona -1 vs. Utah

Matchup: Utah Utes at Arizona Wildcats

Utah Utes at Arizona Wildcats Projected Favorite & Spread: Arizona by 5.5 points

Arizona by 5.5 points Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Date: November 18

November 18 TV Channel: Pac-12 Network (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Washington +2 vs. Oregon State

Matchup: Washington Huskies at Oregon State Beavers

Washington Huskies at Oregon State Beavers Projected Favorite & Spread: Washington by 2 points

Washington by 2 points Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: November 18

November 18 TV Channel: ABC (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Stanford +6.5 vs. Cal

Matchup: California Golden Bears at Stanford Cardinal

California Golden Bears at Stanford Cardinal Projected Favorite & Spread: Cal by 2.6 points

Cal by 2.6 points Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Date: November 18

November 18 TV Channel: Pac-12 Network (Stream on Fubo)

Best Week 12 Pac-12 Total Bets

Over 55.5 - Cal vs. Stanford

Matchup: California Golden Bears at Stanford Cardinal

California Golden Bears at Stanford Cardinal Projected Total: 64.8 points

64.8 points Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Date: November 18

November 18 TV Channel: Pac-12 Network (Stream on Fubo)

Under 65.5 - UCLA vs. USC

Matchup: UCLA Bruins at USC Trojans

UCLA Bruins at USC Trojans Projected Total: 59.3 points

59.3 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: November 18

November 18 TV Channel: ABC (Stream on Fubo)

Under 62.5 - Colorado vs. Washington State

Matchup: Colorado Buffaloes at Washington State Cougars

Colorado Buffaloes at Washington State Cougars Projected Total: 61 points

61 points Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Date: November 17

November 17 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Stream on Fubo)

Week 12 Pac-12 Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Washington 10-0 (7-0 Pac-12) 41.0 / 23.5 503.9 / 410.3 Oregon 9-1 (6-1 Pac-12) 46.3 / 17.1 541.0 / 309.4 Oregon State 8-2 (5-2 Pac-12) 37.9 / 20.5 453.3 / 332.0 Arizona 7-3 (5-2 Pac-12) 31.1 / 20.9 437.9 / 334.7 USC 7-4 (5-3 Pac-12) 43.8 / 34.6 475.8 / 446.5 Utah 7-3 (4-3 Pac-12) 25.3 / 17.8 355.1 / 299.8 UCLA 6-4 (3-4 Pac-12) 26.4 / 16.4 430.5 / 289.9 Cal 4-6 (2-5 Pac-12) 31.9 / 37.0 398.2 / 432.2 Arizona State 3-7 (2-5 Pac-12) 17.7 / 27.4 323.6 / 354.0 Stanford 3-7 (2-6 Pac-12) 20.9 / 36.9 357.3 / 456.4 Colorado 4-6 (1-6 Pac-12) 30.7 / 33.9 384.6 / 464.2 Washington State 4-6 (1-6 Pac-12) 30.3 / 29.9 421.0 / 411.1

