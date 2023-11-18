Yamhill County, Oregon has high school football matchups on the docket this week, and info on how to watch them is available below.

    • Yamhill County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

    Dayton High School at Cascade Christian High School

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM PT on November 18
    • Location: Cottage Grove HS, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

