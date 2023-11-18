The Seattle Kraken, Yanni Gourde included, will meet the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. Considering a bet on Gourde in the Kraken-Canucks game? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Yanni Gourde vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Gourde Season Stats Insights

Gourde has averaged 17:27 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -1).

In two of 18 games this year, Gourde has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

Gourde has a point in six of 18 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

In four of 18 games this season, Gourde has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 45.5% that Gourde hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Gourde has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Gourde Stats vs. the Canucks

On defense, the Canucks are one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 41 goals in total (only 2.4 per game) which ranks sixth.

The team's goal differential (+31) is the best in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 18 Games 4 7 Points 4 2 Goals 1 5 Assists 3

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.