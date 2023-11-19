Will Colby Parkinson Play in Week 11? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Colby Parkinson did not participate in his most recent practice. The Seattle Seahawks play the Los Angeles Rams at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 11. Trying to find Parkinson's stats? Here's everything you need to know.
In the passing game, Parkinson has been targeted 19 times, with season stats of 141 yards on 13 receptions (10.8 per catch) and zero TDs.
Colby Parkinson Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Biceps
- The Seahawks have one other receiver on the injury report this week:
- Dareke Young (FP/abdomen): 0 Rec
Week 11 Injury Reports
Seahawks vs. Rams Game Info
- Game Day: November 19, 2023
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
Parkinson 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|19
|13
|141
|57
|0
|10.8
Parkinson Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Rams
|2
|1
|8
|0
|Week 2
|@Lions
|3
|2
|41
|0
|Week 3
|Panthers
|4
|3
|38
|0
|Week 4
|@Giants
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Bengals
|5
|3
|19
|0
|Week 7
|Cardinals
|2
|2
|26
|0
|Week 9
|@Ravens
|1
|1
|6
|0
|Week 10
|Commanders
|1
|1
|3
|0
