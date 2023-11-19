Seattle Seahawks receiver Colby Parkinson will face a mediocre pass defense in Week 11 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), up against the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams are ranked 14th in terms of passing yards allowed, at 217.2 per game.

Parkinson's 19 targets have turned into to 13 grabs for 141 yards (and an average of 17.6 per game).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Parkinson and the Seahawks with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Parkinson vs. the Rams

Parkinson vs the Rams (since 2021): 4 GP / 17 REC YPG / REC TD

4 GP / 17 REC YPG / REC TD Five players have collected 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Los Angeles in the 2023 season.

Eight players have caught a TD pass against the Rams this year.

Los Angeles has allowed one player to record at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 217.2 passing yards per game given up by the Rams defense makes them the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense.

The Rams' defense ranks second in the league by allowing one passing touchdowns per game to their opponents (nine total passing TDs).

Watch Seahawks vs Rams on Fubo!

Colby Parkinson Receiving Props vs. the Rams

Receiving Yards: 7.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Parkinson with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Parkinson Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Parkinson has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet in 71.4% of his games (five of seven).

Parkinson has received 6.2% of his team's 306 passing attempts this season (19 targets).

He averages 7.4 yards per target this season (141 yards on 19 targets).

Parkinson, in eight games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Parkinson (five red zone targets) has been targeted 11.4% of the time in the red zone (44 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Parkinson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Commanders 11/12/2023 Week 10 1 TAR / 1 REC / 3 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 11/5/2023 Week 9 1 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 10/22/2023 Week 7 2 TAR / 2 REC / 26 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 10/15/2023 Week 6 5 TAR / 3 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 10/2/2023 Week 4 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.