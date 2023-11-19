Seattle Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf will face a mediocre pass defense in Week 11 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), up against the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams are ranked 14th in terms of passing yards allowed, at 217.2 per game.

Metcalf has recorded a team-best 552 receiving yards (69 per game) and two TDs, hauling in 35 balls out of 62 targets this season.

Metcalf vs. the Rams

Metcalf vs the Rams (since 2021): 5 GP / 72.8 REC YPG / REC TD

5 GP / 72.8 REC YPG / REC TD Five players have recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Los Angeles in the 2023 season.

The Rams have surrendered a TD pass to eight opposing players this year.

Los Angeles has allowed at least two TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

The 217.2 passing yards per game conceded by the Rams defense makes them the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense.

The Rams' defense ranks second in the NFL with nine passing TDs allowed so far this year.

D.K. Metcalf Receiving Props vs. the Rams

Receiving Yards: 63.5 (-111)

Metcalf Receiving Insights

In five of eight games this season, Metcalf has eclipsed his prop for receiving yards.

Metcalf has 20.3% of his team's target share (62 targets on 306 passing attempts).

He is averaging 8.9 yards per target (29th in league play), racking up 552 yards on 62 passes thrown his way.

In two of eight games this year, Metcalf has a touchdown catch, but he has registered zero multiple-TD efforts.

He has scored two of his team's 18 offensive touchdowns this season (11.1%).

Metcalf (13 red zone targets) has been targeted 29.5% of the time in the red zone (44 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Metcalf's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Commanders 11/12/2023 Week 10 12 TAR / 7 REC / 98 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 11/5/2023 Week 9 4 TAR / 1 REC / 50 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 10/29/2023 Week 8 14 TAR / 5 REC / 67 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 10/15/2023 Week 6 9 TAR / 4 REC / 69 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 10/2/2023 Week 4 4 TAR / 3 REC / 34 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

