Pac-12 Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Sunday, November 19
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 9:25 PM PST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Pac-12 teams will take the court in four games on Sunday in college basketball action. That includes the Duke Blue Devils playing the Stanford Cardinal at Maples Pavilion.
Pac-12 Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Ole Miss Rebels vs. Arizona Wildcats
|12:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 19
|-
|Duke Blue Devils at Stanford Cardinal
|3:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 19
|ABC (Live stream on Fubo)
|Idaho State Bengals at Arizona State Sun Devils
|8:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 19
|-
|Washington State Cougars at Prairie View A&M Panthers
|9:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 19
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
