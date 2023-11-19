The Los Angeles Rams (3-6) carry a three-game losing streak into a matchup against the Seattle Seahawks (6-3) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at SoFi Stadium. Seattle is just a 1-point favorite in the game. The over/under has been set at 46.5.

The betting insights and trends for the Seahawks can be seen below before you wager on their matchup against Rams.

Seahawks vs. Rams Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Seattle Moneyline Los Angeles Moneyline BetMGM Seahawks (-1) 46.5 -115 -105 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Seahawks (-1) 46.5 -118 +100 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Seattle vs. Los Angeles Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California TV Info: CBS

CBS

Seahawks vs. Rams Betting Insights

Seattle is 4-5-0 ATS this season.

As 1-point favorites or more, the Seahawks are 3-3 against the spread.

Four of Seattle's nine games with a set total have hit the over (44.4%).

Los Angeles has covered the spread three times in nine games.

As a 1-point underdog or more, the Rams have one win ATS (1-3-2) this year.

Los Angeles has played nine games this season, and three of them have hit the over.

