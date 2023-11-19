The Texas Longhorns (3-0) will attempt to extend a three-game winning stretch when they visit the Louisville Cardinals (2-1) at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Madison Square Garden. The contest airs on ESPN.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Texas vs. Louisville matchup.

Texas vs. Louisville Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Texas vs. Louisville Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas vs. Louisville Betting Trends (2022-23)

Texas won 18 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 17 times.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 17 times in Longhorns games.

Louisville covered 11 times in 28 matchups with a spread last year.

A total of 15 of the Cardinals' games last year went over the point total.

Texas Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3000

+3000 Texas is 15th-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+3000), much higher than its computer rankings (23rd-best).

Texas' chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 3.2%.

Louisville Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 Louisville, based on its national championship odds (+50000), ranks significantly higher (82nd in college basketball) than it does in our computer ranking (199th).

With odds of +50000, Louisville has been given a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.

