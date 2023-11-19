The Portland Trail Blazers (3-9) are underdogs (by 7.5 points) to break a three-game home losing streak when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder (9-4) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 226.5.

Trail Blazers vs. Thunder Odds & Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: ROOT Sports NW and BSOK

Favorite Spread Over/Under Thunder -7.5 226.5

Trail Blazers Betting Records & Stats

Portland and its opponents have combined to score more than 226.5 points in three of 12 games this season.

Portland has a 215.3-point average over/under in its contests this season, 11.2 fewer points than this game's total.

Portland has gone 5-7-0 ATS this year.

The Trail Blazers have come away with three wins in the 12 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Portland has a record of 1-6 when it is set as the underdog by +240 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Portland has a 29.4% chance of walking away with the win.

Trail Blazers vs. Thunder Over/Under Stats

Games Over 226.5 % of Games Over 226.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Thunder 7 53.8% 118.5 222.4 112.3 223.6 230.2 Trail Blazers 3 25% 103.9 222.4 111.3 223.6 220.8

Additional Trail Blazers Insights & Trends

Portland has performed better against the spread away (4-3-0) than at home (1-4-0) this year.

The Trail Blazers average 8.4 fewer points per game (103.9) than the Thunder give up to opponents (112.3).

When it scores more than 112.3 points, Portland is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

Trail Blazers vs. Thunder Betting Splits

Trail Blazers and Thunder Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Trail Blazers 5-7 3-4 5-7 Thunder 10-3 1-0 7-6

Trail Blazers vs. Thunder Point Insights

Trail Blazers Thunder 103.9 Points Scored (PG) 118.5 30 NBA Rank (PPG) 6 2-0 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 8-0 1-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 7-1 111.3 Points Allowed (PG) 112.3 12 NBA Rank (PAPG) 13 4-5 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 2-0 3-6 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 2-0

