Trail Blazers vs. Thunder: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Portland Trail Blazers (3-9) are underdogs (by 7.5 points) to break a three-game home losing streak when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder (9-4) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 226.5.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Trail Blazers vs. Thunder Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
- TV: ROOT Sports NW and BSOK
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Thunder
|-7.5
|226.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Trail Blazers Betting Records & Stats
- Portland and its opponents have combined to score more than 226.5 points in three of 12 games this season.
- Portland has a 215.3-point average over/under in its contests this season, 11.2 fewer points than this game's total.
- Portland has gone 5-7-0 ATS this year.
- The Trail Blazers have come away with three wins in the 12 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Portland has a record of 1-6 when it is set as the underdog by +240 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Portland has a 29.4% chance of walking away with the win.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Trail Blazers vs. Thunder Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 226.5
|% of Games Over 226.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Thunder
|7
|53.8%
|118.5
|222.4
|112.3
|223.6
|230.2
|Trail Blazers
|3
|25%
|103.9
|222.4
|111.3
|223.6
|220.8
Additional Trail Blazers Insights & Trends
- Portland has performed better against the spread away (4-3-0) than at home (1-4-0) this year.
- The Trail Blazers average 8.4 fewer points per game (103.9) than the Thunder give up to opponents (112.3).
- When it scores more than 112.3 points, Portland is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Trail Blazers vs. Thunder Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Trail Blazers
|5-7
|3-4
|5-7
|Thunder
|10-3
|1-0
|7-6
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Trail Blazers vs. Thunder Point Insights
|Trail Blazers
|Thunder
|103.9
|118.5
|30
|6
|2-0
|8-0
|1-1
|7-1
|111.3
|112.3
|12
|13
|4-5
|2-0
|3-6
|2-0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.