Will Tyler Lockett Play in Week 11? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Lockett's season stats include 494 yards on 46 receptions (10.7 per catch) and four touchdowns. He has been targeted 67 times.
Tyler Lockett Injury Status: Questionable (DNP)
- Reported Injury: Hamstring
- The Seahawks have two other receivers on the injury report this week:
- Dareke Young (out/abdomen): 0 Rec
- Colby Parkinson (DNP/biceps): 13 Rec; 141 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Week 11 Injury Reports
Seahawks vs. Rams Game Info
- Game Day: November 19, 2023
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Lockett 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|67
|46
|494
|125
|4
|10.7
Lockett Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Rams
|4
|2
|10
|0
|Week 2
|@Lions
|10
|8
|59
|2
|Week 3
|Panthers
|7
|3
|34
|0
|Week 4
|@Giants
|6
|4
|54
|0
|Week 6
|@Bengals
|8
|6
|94
|0
|Week 7
|Cardinals
|5
|4
|38
|0
|Week 8
|Browns
|9
|8
|81
|1
|Week 9
|@Ravens
|8
|3
|32
|0
|Week 10
|Commanders
|10
|8
|92
|1
