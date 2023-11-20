Will Alexander Wennberg Score a Goal Against the Flames on November 20?
In the upcoming tilt versus the Calgary Flames, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, can we count on Alexander Wennberg to find the back of the net for the Seattle Kraken? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Alexander Wennberg score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Wennberg stats and insights
- In two of 19 games this season, Wennberg has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- He has not scored against the Flames this season in one game (two shots).
- He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
- Wennberg's shooting percentage is 6.9%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Flames defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Flames are giving up 57 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.
- So far this season, the Flames have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.6 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Wennberg recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/18/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|17:50
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/16/2023
|Islanders
|1
|1
|0
|15:14
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/15/2023
|Oilers
|1
|1
|0
|17:08
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/13/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|15:14
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/11/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|16:56
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/9/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|17:28
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/7/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|23:31
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/4/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|20:52
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/2/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|21:12
|Home
|W 4-2
|10/30/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|18:15
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kraken vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.