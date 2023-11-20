Can we anticipate Brandon Tanev finding the back of the net when the Seattle Kraken match up against the Calgary Flames at 10:00 PM ET on Monday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Brandon Tanev score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Tanev stats and insights

In one of five games this season, Tanev scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not played against the Flames yet this season.

Tanev has zero points on the power play.

He takes 0.9 shots per game, and converts 12.5% of them.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames have conceded 57 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.6 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Kraken vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

