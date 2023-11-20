Will Brian Dumoulin Score a Goal Against the Flames on November 20?
On Monday at 10:00 PM ET, the Seattle Kraken go head to head against the Calgary Flames. Is Brian Dumoulin going to light the lamp in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Brian Dumoulin score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)
Dumoulin stats and insights
- In two of 19 games this season, Dumoulin has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- He has attempted one shot in one game versus the Flames this season, but has not scored.
- Dumoulin has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 0.8 shots per game, and converts 12.5% of them.
Flames defensive stats
- The Flames are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 57 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.6 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.
Dumoulin recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/18/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|15:39
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/16/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|15:44
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/15/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|16:15
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/13/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|17:17
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/11/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|14:49
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/9/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|14:46
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/7/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|13:40
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/4/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|14:32
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/2/2023
|Predators
|1
|1
|0
|16:08
|Home
|W 4-2
|10/30/2023
|Lightning
|1
|1
|0
|18:00
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
Kraken vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
