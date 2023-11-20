Eeli Tolvanen and the Seattle Kraken will play the Calgary Flames at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, at Climate Pledge Arena. If you're thinking about a bet on Tolvanen against the Flames, we have plenty of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Eeli Tolvanen vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tolvanen Season Stats Insights

In 19 games this season, Tolvanen has averaged 15:40 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +1.

Tolvanen has a goal in three of 19 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Tolvanen has a point in 11 of 19 games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

Tolvanen has an assist in nine of 19 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Tolvanen has an implied probability of 47.6% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Tolvanen has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Tolvanen Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 57 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -9 goal differential ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 19 Games 4 12 Points 2 3 Goals 2 9 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.