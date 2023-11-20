In the upcoming tilt versus the Calgary Flames, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, can we bet on Jaden Schwartz to score a goal for the Seattle Kraken? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Jaden Schwartz score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17.00 if he scores a goal)

Schwartz stats and insights

Schwartz has scored in seven of 19 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has taken one shot in one game against the Flames this season, and has scored one goal.

Schwartz has picked up five goals and three assists on the power play.

He takes 2.5 shots per game, and converts 16.7% of them.

Flames defensive stats

On defense, the Flames are allowing 57 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.6 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Schwartz recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/18/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 18:06 Away W 4-3 11/16/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 16:14 Home W 4-3 SO 11/15/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 17:42 Away L 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:42 Home L 5-1 11/11/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 18:21 Home L 4-1 11/9/2023 Avalanche 2 1 1 18:14 Away W 4-3 11/7/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 17:11 Away L 4-3 SO 11/4/2023 Flames 1 1 0 21:42 Home L 6-3 11/2/2023 Predators 1 0 1 19:22 Home W 4-2 10/30/2023 Lightning 2 0 2 22:22 Away W 4-3 OT

Kraken vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

