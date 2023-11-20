Jared McCann and the Seattle Kraken will play the Calgary Flames at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, at Climate Pledge Arena. If you're considering a bet on McCann against the Flames, we have plenty of info to help.

Jared McCann vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

McCann Season Stats Insights

In 19 games this season, McCann has averaged 16:49 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -8.

McCann has a goal in seven games this season through 19 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

McCann has a point in seven of 19 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

In three of 19 games this season, McCann has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

McCann's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 52.4% that he goes over.

The implied probability of McCann going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 32.3%.

McCann Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 57 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

The team's -9 goal differential ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 19 Games 4 10 Points 0 7 Goals 0 3 Assists 0

