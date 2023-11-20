The Seattle Kraken, including Jordan Eberle, take the ice Monday versus the Calgary Flames at Climate Pledge Arena, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Eberle's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Jordan Eberle vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Eberle Season Stats Insights

Eberle has averaged 14:30 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -6).

Eberle has a goal in two of 16 games this season, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Eberle has recorded a point in a game six times this year over 16 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Eberle has an assist in six of 16 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability that Eberle goes over his points prop total is 51.2%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Eberle going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 37%.

Eberle Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames have given up 57 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 24th-ranked goal differential (-9).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 16 Games 4 9 Points 3 2 Goals 0 7 Assists 3

