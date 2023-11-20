The Seattle Kraken (off a victory in their most recent game) and the Calgary Flames (off a defeat) will clash on Monday at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle.

Kraken Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Kraken vs Flames Additional Info

Kraken vs. Flames Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/4/2023 Kraken Flames 6-3 CGY

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken rank 29th in goals against, allowing 66 total goals (3.5 per game) in NHL action.

The Kraken's 50 total goals (2.6 per game) rank 24th in the league.

Over the last 10 games, the Kraken have gone 5-3-2 (65.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Kraken have given up 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.0 goals-per-game average (30 total) during that stretch.

Kraken Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Vince Dunn 19 2 14 16 8 10 - Jaden Schwartz 19 8 7 15 5 10 58.6% Oliver Bjorkstrand 19 6 9 15 8 11 40% Eeli Tolvanen 19 3 9 12 4 6 35.7% Jared McCann 19 7 3 10 4 3 57.7%

Flames Stats & Trends

The Flames give up 3.4 goals per game (57 in total), 21st in the league.

With 48 goals (2.8 per game), the Flames have the league's 25th-ranked offense.

In the past 10 contests, the Flames are 4-4-2 (60.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Flames have given up 3.0 goals per game (30 total) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) over that time.

Flames Key Players