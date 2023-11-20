Kraken vs. Flames: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Seattle Kraken (7-8-4) square off against the Calgary Flames (6-8-3) at Climate Pledge Arena on Monday, November 20 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW. The Kraken took down the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 in their most recent outing, while the Flames are coming off a 5-4 shootout loss to the New York Islanders.
Kraken vs. Flames Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Kraken (-110)
|Flames (-110)
|6
|Kraken (-1.5)
Kraken Betting Insights
- The Kraken have won 50.0% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (2-2).
- In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -110 or shorter, Seattle has a record of 2-4 (winning 33.3%).
- The Kraken have a 52.4% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- In 11 of 19 matches this season, Seattle and its opponent have combined to finish above 6 goals.
Kraken vs Flames Additional Info
Kraken vs. Flames Rankings
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|Flames Total (Rank)
|50 (24th)
|Goals
|48 (25th)
|66 (29th)
|Goals Allowed
|57 (21st)
|15 (6th)
|Power Play Goals
|7 (25th)
|16 (27th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|8 (7th)
Kraken Advanced Stats
- Seattle is 6-4-0 against the spread, and 5-3-2 overall, in its last 10 contests.
- In its past 10 contests, Seattle went over eight times.
- The average amount of goals in the Kraken's past 10 games is 0.2 more than the over/under of 6 set for this game.
- In the past 10 games, the Kraken have scored 1.3 more goals per game than their season average.
- The Kraken's 2.6 average goals per game add up to 50 total, which makes them the 24th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- The Kraken are ranked 29th in NHL play in goals against this season, having given up 66 total goals (3.5 per game).
- They're ranked 29th in the league with a -16 goal differential .
