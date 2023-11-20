Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Vince Dunn, Elias Lindholm and others in the Seattle Kraken-Calgary Flames matchup at Climate Pledge Arena on Monday at 10:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Kraken vs. Flames Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

NHL Props Today: Seattle Kraken

Vince Dunn Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -149)

One of Seattle's top offensive players this season is Dunn, who has scored 16 points in 19 games (two goals and 14 assists).

Dunn Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Canucks Nov. 18 0 0 0 1 vs. Islanders Nov. 16 0 1 1 3 at Oilers Nov. 15 0 1 1 1 vs. Avalanche Nov. 13 0 1 1 3 vs. Oilers Nov. 11 0 1 1 2

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Oliver Bjorkstrand Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)

Oliver Bjorkstrand has picked up 15 points (0.8 per game), scoring six goals and adding nine assists.

Bjorkstrand Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Canucks Nov. 18 0 1 1 4 vs. Islanders Nov. 16 0 1 1 1 at Oilers Nov. 15 0 1 1 2 vs. Avalanche Nov. 13 0 0 0 1 vs. Oilers Nov. 11 0 0 0 4

Jaden Schwartz Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -111)

0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)

Jaden Schwartz's 15 points this season have come via eight goals and seven assists.

Schwartz Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Canucks Nov. 18 0 0 0 0 vs. Islanders Nov. 16 0 1 1 3 at Oilers Nov. 15 0 0 0 1 vs. Avalanche Nov. 13 0 0 0 3 vs. Oilers Nov. 11 1 0 1 2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: Calgary Flames

Elias Lindholm Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

Lindholm is one of the top offensive options for Calgary with 12 points (0.7 per game), with three goals and nine assists in 17 games (playing 20:58 per game).

Lindholm Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Islanders Nov. 18 0 1 1 1 vs. Canucks Nov. 16 1 2 3 2 at Canadiens Nov. 14 0 0 0 2 at Senators Nov. 11 0 0 0 3 at Maple Leafs Nov. 10 0 0 0 7

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Nazem Kadri Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227)

Nazem Kadri is a key piece of the offense for Calgary with 11 total points this season. He has scored three goals and added eight assists in 17 games.

Kadri Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Islanders Nov. 18 0 2 2 3 vs. Canucks Nov. 16 0 0 0 5 at Canadiens Nov. 14 1 0 1 4 at Senators Nov. 11 0 0 0 0 at Maple Leafs Nov. 10 0 1 1 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.