Will Oliver Bjorkstrand find the back of the net when the Seattle Kraken face off against the Calgary Flames on Monday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Oliver Bjorkstrand score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Bjorkstrand stats and insights

In five of 19 games this season, Bjorkstrand has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has scored one goal against the Flames this season in one game (one shot).

On the power play he has two goals, plus four assists.

He takes 2.1 shots per game, and converts 15% of them.

Flames defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Flames are giving up 57 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flames have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15.6 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Bjorkstrand recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/18/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 16:59 Away W 4-3 11/16/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 17:01 Home W 4-3 SO 11/15/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 15:57 Away L 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:13 Home L 5-1 11/11/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 15:34 Home L 4-1 11/9/2023 Avalanche 2 2 0 14:39 Away W 4-3 11/7/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 18:35 Away L 4-3 SO 11/4/2023 Flames 1 1 0 18:54 Home L 6-3 11/2/2023 Predators 1 1 0 15:03 Home W 4-2 10/30/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 16:00 Away W 4-3 OT

Kraken vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

