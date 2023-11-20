The Oregon Ducks (3-0) hope to build on a three-game winning run when they visit the Florida A&M Rattlers (0-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Al Lawson Center. The game airs on ESPN+.

Oregon vs. Florida A&M Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Al Lawson Center in Tallahassee, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Oregon Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Ducks had a 44.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.6% higher than the 44.2% of shots the Rattlers' opponents made.
  • Oregon had a 15-2 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44.2% from the field.
  • The Ducks were the 42nd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Rattlers finished 294th.
  • Last year, the Ducks put up 70.6 points per game, only 0.6 more points than the 70 the Rattlers allowed.
  • Oregon went 15-4 last season when scoring more than 70 points.

Oregon Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Oregon scored 73 points per game in home games last year, compared to 67.4 points per game on the road, a difference of 5.6 points per contest.
  • The Ducks surrendered 63.2 points per game in home games last season, compared to 69 when playing on the road.
  • Oregon averaged 7.2 threes per game, which was 0.2 more than it averaged away from home (7). When it came to three-point percentage, it shot 32.2% when playing at home and 32.7% in away games.

Oregon Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Georgia W 82-71 T-Mobile Arena
11/10/2023 Montana W 75-61 Matthew Knight Arena
11/17/2023 Tennessee State W 92-67 Matthew Knight Arena
11/20/2023 @ Florida A&M - Al Lawson Center
11/24/2023 Santa Clara - Raider Arena
12/2/2023 Michigan - Matthew Knight Arena

