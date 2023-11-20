How to Watch Oregon vs. Florida A&M on TV or Live Stream - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 11:17 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Oregon Ducks (3-0) hope to build on a three-game winning run when they visit the Florida A&M Rattlers (0-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Al Lawson Center. The game airs on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Oregon vs. Florida A&M Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Al Lawson Center in Tallahassee, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Oregon Stats Insights
- Last season, the Ducks had a 44.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.6% higher than the 44.2% of shots the Rattlers' opponents made.
- Oregon had a 15-2 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44.2% from the field.
- The Ducks were the 42nd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Rattlers finished 294th.
- Last year, the Ducks put up 70.6 points per game, only 0.6 more points than the 70 the Rattlers allowed.
- Oregon went 15-4 last season when scoring more than 70 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Oregon Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Oregon scored 73 points per game in home games last year, compared to 67.4 points per game on the road, a difference of 5.6 points per contest.
- The Ducks surrendered 63.2 points per game in home games last season, compared to 69 when playing on the road.
- Oregon averaged 7.2 threes per game, which was 0.2 more than it averaged away from home (7). When it came to three-point percentage, it shot 32.2% when playing at home and 32.7% in away games.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Oregon Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Georgia
|W 82-71
|T-Mobile Arena
|11/10/2023
|Montana
|W 75-61
|Matthew Knight Arena
|11/17/2023
|Tennessee State
|W 92-67
|Matthew Knight Arena
|11/20/2023
|@ Florida A&M
|-
|Al Lawson Center
|11/24/2023
|Santa Clara
|-
|Raider Arena
|12/2/2023
|Michigan
|-
|Matthew Knight Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.