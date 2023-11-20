The Oregon Ducks (3-0) hope to build on a three-game winning run when they visit the Florida A&M Rattlers (0-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Al Lawson Center. The game airs on ESPN+.

Oregon Stats Insights

Last season, the Ducks had a 44.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.6% higher than the 44.2% of shots the Rattlers' opponents made.

Oregon had a 15-2 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44.2% from the field.

The Ducks were the 42nd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Rattlers finished 294th.

Last year, the Ducks put up 70.6 points per game, only 0.6 more points than the 70 the Rattlers allowed.

Oregon went 15-4 last season when scoring more than 70 points.

Oregon Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Oregon scored 73 points per game in home games last year, compared to 67.4 points per game on the road, a difference of 5.6 points per contest.

The Ducks surrendered 63.2 points per game in home games last season, compared to 69 when playing on the road.

Oregon averaged 7.2 threes per game, which was 0.2 more than it averaged away from home (7). When it came to three-point percentage, it shot 32.2% when playing at home and 32.7% in away games.

