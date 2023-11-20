The Florida A&M Rattlers (0-3) will try to snap a three-game losing stretch when hosting the Oregon Ducks (3-0) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Al Lawson Center. This contest is at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Oregon vs. Florida A&M matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Oregon vs. Florida A&M Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Al Lawson Center in Tallahassee, Florida

Al Lawson Center in Tallahassee, Florida How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Oregon vs. Florida A&M Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Oregon vs. Florida A&M Betting Trends (2022-23)

Oregon put together a 14-16-0 ATS record last year.

The Ducks and their opponents combined to hit the over 16 out of 30 times last season.

Florida A&M covered 12 times in 23 chances against the spread last season.

In Rattlers games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total seven times.

Oregon Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 Oregon is 38th in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+8000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (14th-best).

Based on its moneyline odds, Oregon has a 1.2% chance of winning the national championship.

