Monday's game that pits the Oregon Ducks (3-0) versus the Florida A&M Rattlers (0-3) at Al Lawson Center should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 87-62 in favor of Oregon, who is heavily favored according to our model. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on November 20.

The matchup has no line set.

Oregon vs. Florida A&M Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Tallahassee, Florida

Venue: Al Lawson Center

Oregon vs. Florida A&M Score Prediction

Prediction: Oregon 87, Florida A&M 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Oregon vs. Florida A&M

Computer Predicted Spread: Oregon (-25.1)

Oregon (-25.1) Computer Predicted Total: 149.8

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Oregon Performance Insights

With 70.6 points per game on offense, Oregon ranked 202nd in the country last year. Defensively, it ceded 66.3 points per contest, which ranked 67th in college basketball.

The Ducks grabbed 34.5 boards per game (42nd-ranked in college basketball). They allowed 29.0 rebounds per contest (53rd-ranked).

Last year Oregon ranked 157th in college basketball in assists, putting up 13.3 per game.

Last year the Ducks averaged 11.8 turnovers per game (175th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 10.1 turnovers per contest (327th-ranked).

The Ducks sank 7.1 three-pointers per game (210th-ranked in college basketball). They had a 32.0% shooting percentage (299th-ranked) from three-point land.

Oregon ranked 204th in the nation with 7.4 treys allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 178th with a 33.7% shooting percentage allowed from downtown.

Of the shots taken by Oregon last year, 60.9% of them were two-pointers (72.1% of the team's made baskets) and 39.1% were threes (27.9%).

