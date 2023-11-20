The Florida A&M Rattlers (0-3) host the Oregon Ducks (3-0) at Al Lawson Center on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the matchup.

Oregon vs. Florida A&M Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Tallahassee, Florida

Tallahassee, Florida Venue: Al Lawson Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ducks Betting Records & Stats

A total of 16 of Oregon's games last season hit the over.

The Ducks had 14 wins in 36 games against the spread last year.

Florida A&M put together a 12-10-0 ATS record last season as opposed to the 14-16-0 mark from Oregon.

Oregon vs. Florida A&M Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Florida A&M 58.6 129.2 70 136.3 130.8 Oregon 70.6 129.2 66.3 136.3 137.2

Additional Oregon Insights & Trends

The Ducks put up an average of 70.6 points per game last year, just 0.6 more points than the 70 the Rattlers gave up.

Oregon put together a 10-6 ATS record and a 15-4 overall record last season in games it scored more than 70 points.

Oregon vs. Florida A&M Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Florida A&M 12-10-0 7-16-0 Oregon 14-16-0 16-14-0

Oregon vs. Florida A&M Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Florida A&M Oregon 4-7 Home Record 15-6 3-15 Away Record 4-6 3-6-0 Home ATS Record 8-7-0 9-4-0 Away ATS Record 4-6-0 60.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73 57.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.4 2-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-8-0 5-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-5-0

