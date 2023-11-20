Oregon vs. Florida A&M: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 20
The Florida A&M Rattlers (0-3) host the Oregon Ducks (3-0) at Al Lawson Center on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the matchup.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Oregon vs. Florida A&M Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, November 20, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Tallahassee, Florida
- Venue: Al Lawson Center
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Ducks Betting Records & Stats
- A total of 16 of Oregon's games last season hit the over.
- The Ducks had 14 wins in 36 games against the spread last year.
- Florida A&M put together a 12-10-0 ATS record last season as opposed to the 14-16-0 mark from Oregon.
Oregon vs. Florida A&M Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Florida A&M
|58.6
|129.2
|70
|136.3
|130.8
|Oregon
|70.6
|129.2
|66.3
|136.3
|137.2
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Oregon Insights & Trends
- The Ducks put up an average of 70.6 points per game last year, just 0.6 more points than the 70 the Rattlers gave up.
- Oregon put together a 10-6 ATS record and a 15-4 overall record last season in games it scored more than 70 points.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Oregon vs. Florida A&M Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Florida A&M
|12-10-0
|7-16-0
|Oregon
|14-16-0
|16-14-0
Oregon vs. Florida A&M Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Florida A&M
|Oregon
|4-7
|Home Record
|15-6
|3-15
|Away Record
|4-6
|3-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-7-0
|9-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-6-0
|60.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|73
|57.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|67.4
|2-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-8-0
|5-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-5-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.