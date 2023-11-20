On Monday at 10:00 PM ET, the Seattle Kraken clash with the Calgary Flames. Is Tye Kartye going to score a goal in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Tye Kartye score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)

Kartye stats and insights

  • Kartye has scored in two of 18 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has attempted two shots in one game against the Flames this season, but has not scored.
  • Kartye has no points on the power play.
  • Kartye's shooting percentage is 5.7%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.

Flames defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Flames are allowing 57 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.
  • So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.6 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Kartye recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/18/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 8:20 Away W 4-3
11/16/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 8:30 Home W 4-3 SO
11/15/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 9:17 Away L 4-3 OT
11/13/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 10:12 Home L 5-1
11/11/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 13:10 Home L 4-1
11/9/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 13:13 Away W 4-3
11/7/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 8:35 Away L 4-3 SO
11/4/2023 Flames 0 0 0 14:39 Home L 6-3
11/2/2023 Predators 1 0 1 10:54 Home W 4-2
10/30/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 11:40 Away W 4-3 OT

Kraken vs. Flames game info

  • Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

