Should you wager on Vince Dunn to score a goal when the Seattle Kraken and the Calgary Flames face off on Monday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Vince Dunn score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Dunn stats and insights

  • Dunn has scored in two of 19 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game against the Flames this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken three of them.
  • He has one goal on the power play, and also seven assists.
  • Dunn averages 1.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.6%.

Flames defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Flames are allowing 57 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Flames have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.6 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Dunn recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/18/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 21:05 Away W 4-3
11/16/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 22:22 Home W 4-3 SO
11/15/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 23:34 Away L 4-3 OT
11/13/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 20:53 Home L 5-1
11/11/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 26:08 Home L 4-1
11/9/2023 Avalanche 2 0 2 22:05 Away W 4-3
11/7/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 26:38 Away L 4-3 SO
11/4/2023 Flames 1 0 1 24:20 Home L 6-3
11/2/2023 Predators 1 1 0 22:24 Home W 4-2
10/30/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 26:45 Away W 4-3 OT

Kraken vs. Flames game info

  • Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

