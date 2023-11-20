Monday's contest at Suncoast Credit Union Arena has the Virginia Cavaliers (4-0) taking on the Wisconsin Badgers (2-2) at 6:00 PM ET on November 20. Our computer prediction projects a 74-65 win for Virginia, who are favored by our model.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Virginia vs. Wisconsin Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Cypress Lake, Florida

Cypress Lake, Florida Venue: Suncoast Credit Union Arena

Virginia vs. Wisconsin Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia 74, Wisconsin 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Virginia vs. Wisconsin

Computer Predicted Spread: Virginia (-8.9)

Virginia (-8.9) Computer Predicted Total: 138.4

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Virginia Performance Insights

On offense, Virginia was the 276th-ranked squad in the country (67.8 points per game) last year. On defense, it was sixth-best (60.5 points allowed per game).

Last season, the Cavaliers were 298th in college basketball in rebounds (29.6 per game) and 53rd in rebounds allowed (29.0).

With 15.7 assists per game, Virginia was 24th-best in the nation last season.

The Cavaliers made 6.7 3-pointers per game and shot 35.0% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 256th and 132nd, respectively, in the nation.

Giving up 7.1 3-pointers per game and conceding 34.1% from beyond the arc last year, Virginia was 165th and 205th in the country, respectively, in those categories.

The Cavaliers took 35.6% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 27.7% of their made shots are from there. Inside the arc, they attempted 64.4% of their shots, with 72.3% of their makes coming from there.

Wisconsin Performance Insights

Wisconsin scored 65.3 points per game (328th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while giving up 63.6 points per contest (30th-ranked).

The Badgers grabbed 29.5 rebounds per game (302nd-ranked in college basketball). They allowed 32.7 rebounds per contest (283rd-ranked).

Wisconsin ranked 300th in the country with 11.6 assists per game.

The Badgers ranked best in the country by averaging only 8.0 turnovers per game. In terms of forced turnovers, they ranked 238th in college basketball (11.3 per contest).

The Badgers made 7.9 treys per game (112th-ranked in college basketball). They owned a 34.2% shooting percentage (174th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Wisconsin allowed 6.2 treys per game (51st-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing a 31.6% three-point percentage (58th-ranked).

In terms of shot breakdown, Wisconsin took 59.8% two-pointers (accounting for 66.8% of the team's buckets) and 40.2% from beyond the arc (33.2%).

