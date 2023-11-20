WCC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Monday, November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 1:24 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Yale Bulldogs versus the Pacific Tigers is one of two games on Monday's college basketball slate that includes a WCC team on the court.
WCC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Yale Bulldogs at Pacific Tigers
|8:30 PM ET, Monday, November 20
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Pepperdine Waves at Boise State Broncos
|8:30 PM ET, Monday, November 20
|-
