Jerami Grant could make a big impact for the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, versus the Phoenix Suns.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his last action, a 134-91 loss to the Thunder, Grant totaled 14 points.

Below we will break down Grant's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jerami Grant Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Points Prop: Over 20.5 (-125)

Over 20.5 (-125) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-159)

Over 3.5 (-159) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+106)

Looking to bet on one or more of Grant's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Suns 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Suns gave up 111.6 points per contest last season, sixth in the league.

Giving up 42.9 rebounds per game last season, the Suns were 11th in the league in that category.

The Suns conceded 23.4 assists per game last season (third in the NBA).

In terms of three-point defense, the Suns were third in the NBA last season, allowing 11.4 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jerami Grant vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/5/2022 26 14 5 3 1 1 0 11/4/2022 39 30 2 5 1 1 0 10/21/2022 40 8 4 2 1 2 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.