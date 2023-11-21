Tuesday's contest that pits the Oregon Ducks (3-1) against the Nevada Wolf Pack (2-1) at Lawlor Events Center has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 70-58 in favor of Oregon, who is a heavy favorite according to our model. Game time is at 9:30 PM ET on November 21.

The Ducks enter this matchup after an 89-50 loss to Santa Clara on Saturday.

Oregon vs. Nevada Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Lawlor Events Center in Reno, Nevada

Lawlor Events Center in Reno, Nevada

Oregon vs. Nevada Score Prediction

Prediction: Oregon 70, Nevada 58

Oregon Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Ducks' +386 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 11.1 points per game) was a result of scoring 74.4 points per game (36th in college basketball) while giving up 63.3 per contest (148th in college basketball).

In 2022-23, Oregon put up 68.9 points per game in Pac-12 action, and 74.4 overall.

At home, the Ducks averaged 80.7 points per game last season. On the road, they averaged 65.2.

At home, Oregon allowed 58.8 points per game last season. On the road, it allowed 64.4.

