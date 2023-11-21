The Nevada Wolf Pack (2-1) hit the court against the Oregon Ducks (3-1) at 9:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

Oregon Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Lawlor Events Center in Reno, Nevada

Lawlor Events Center in Reno, Nevada TV: NSN

Oregon vs. Nevada 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Ducks put up an average of 74.4 points per game last year, 5.8 more points than the 68.6 the Wolf Pack gave up.

When Oregon gave up fewer than 64.5 points last season, it went 12-4.

Last year, the Wolf Pack put up 64.5 points per game, only 1.2 more points than the 63.3 the Ducks gave up.

Nevada had an 8-10 record last season when putting up more than 63.3 points.

The Wolf Pack shot 36.5% from the field last season, 2.4 percentage points lower than the 38.9% the Ducks allowed to opponents.

The Ducks shot 42.8% from the field, 9.5% lower than the 52.3% the Wolf Pack's opponents shot last season.

