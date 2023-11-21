Shaedon Sharpe and his Portland Trail Blazers teammates will take on the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET.

Sharpe put up seven points in his most recent game, which ended in a 134-91 loss against the Thunder.

Let's look at Sharpe's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Shaedon Sharpe Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Points Prop: Over 17.5 (-111)

Over 17.5 (-111) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-147)

Over 4.5 (-147) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (+124)

Over 4.5 (+124) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-156)

Suns 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Suns were sixth in the NBA defensively last year, giving up 111.6 points per contest.

Giving up 42.9 rebounds per game last season, the Suns were 11th in the league in that category.

Giving up an average of 23.4 assists last season, the Suns were the third-ranked team in the league.

Looking at three-point defense, the Suns were ranked third in the NBA last season, giving up 11.4 makes per game.

Shaedon Sharpe vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/5/2022 27 13 4 0 1 1 0 11/4/2022 28 10 1 1 2 0 0 10/21/2022 12 0 2 0 0 0 0

