The Portland Trail Blazers (3-10) are heavy underdogs (by 12.5 points) to break a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Phoenix Suns (7-6) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Trail Blazers vs. Suns Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: AZFamily and ROOT Sports NW

AZFamily and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Trail Blazers vs. Suns Score Prediction

Prediction: Suns 118 - Trail Blazers 106

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Trail Blazers vs Suns Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Trail Blazers vs. Suns

Pick ATS: Trail Blazers (+ 12.5)

Trail Blazers (+ 12.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Suns (-11.5)

Suns (-11.5) Pick OU: Under (225.5)



Under (225.5) Computer Predicted Total: 224.3

The Suns have put together a 6-7-0 ATS record this season compared to the 5-8-0 mark from the Trail Blazers.

Portland and its opponents have gone over the total 46.2% of the time this season (six out of 13). That's less often than Phoenix and its opponents have (nine out of 13).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Trail Blazers are 3-10, while the Suns are 5-4 as moneyline favorites.

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Trail Blazers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Trail Blazers Performance Insights

The Trail Blazers are the worst squad in the NBA in points scored (102.9 per game) and 14th in points conceded (113.1).

In 2023-24, Portland is 25th in the NBA in rebounds (42.1 per game) and fifth-worst in rebounds allowed (46.2).

At 21.5 assists per game, the Trail Blazers are worst in the league.

In 2023-24, Portland is fourth-worst in the league in turnovers committed (15.7 per game) and sixth in turnovers forced (15.5).

Beyond the arc, the Trail Blazers are fourth-worst in the league in 3-pointers made per game (10.1). And they are worst in 3-point percentage at 30.5%.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.