Trail Blazers vs. Suns November 21 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:20 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, November 21, 2023, the Phoenix Suns (3-4) face the Portland Trail Blazers (3-4) at 9:00 PM ET on AZFamily and ROOT Sports NW.
Trail Blazers vs. Suns Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 21
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: AZFamily, ROOT Sports NW
Trail Blazers Players to Watch
- Shaedon Sharpe puts up 19.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game for the Trail Blazers.
- On a per-game basis, Malcolm Brogdon gives the Trail Blazers 18.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists. He also averages 0.3 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- The Trail Blazers are getting 8.3 points, 12 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Deandre Ayton this year.
- Jerami Grant gives the Trail Blazers 15 points, 4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest while averaging 0.7 steals and 1 block.
- Jabari Walker is putting up 9 points, 4 rebounds and 0.3 assists per contest. He is draining 53.3% of his shots from the floor.
Suns Players to Watch
- Kevin Durant posts 27.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 4 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 1 block.
- Jusuf Nurkic puts up 9.3 points, 4 assists and 10 rebounds per contest.
- Eric Gordon puts up 15.3 points, 2.7 boards and 1.7 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Jordan Goodwin puts up 9.3 points, 5 boards and 3.3 assists per contest, shooting 32.1% from the field and 27.3% from beyond the arc with 1 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Josh Okogie averages 11.3 points, 1.3 assists and 4.7 boards.
Trail Blazers vs. Suns Stat Comparison
|Suns
|Trail Blazers
|112
|Points Avg.
|104.3
|110.4
|Points Allowed Avg.
|109.7
|46.9%
|Field Goal %
|42.2%
|35.5%
|Three Point %
|29.5%
