Player prop bet odds for Kevin Durant, Shaedon Sharpe and others are listed when the Phoenix Suns host the Portland Trail Blazers at Footprint Center on Tuesday (opening tip at 9:00 PM ET).

Trail Blazers vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: AZFamily and ROOT Sports NW

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Trail Blazers vs Suns Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Portland Trail Blazers

Shaedon Sharpe Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 17.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: -147) 3.5 (Over: -154) 1.5 (Over: -167)

The 17.5-point over/under for Sharpe on Tuesday is 1.8 lower than his season scoring average.

His rebounding average of 5.3 is lower than his over/under on Tuesday (4.5).

Sharpe has dished out 2.3 assists per game, which is 1.2 less than Tuesday's over/under.

Sharpe has hit 2.3 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Tuesday (1.5).

Deandre Ayton Props

PTS REB 13.5 (Over: +102) 9.5 (Over: -122)

The 8.3 points Deandre Ayton scores per game are 5.2 less than his over/under on Tuesday (13.5).

His per-game rebounding average of 12 is 2.5 higher than his prop bet on Tuesday (9.5).

NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns

Kevin Durant Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -108) 7.5 (Over: +104) 4.5 (Over: -147) 2.5 (Over: +138)

The 27.7 points Durant has scored per game this season is 0.8 fewer than his prop bet over/under set for Tuesday (28.5).

He has grabbed 8.7 rebounds per game, 1.2 more than his prop bet for Tuesday's game (7.5).

Durant has averaged four assists per game this year, 0.5 less than his prop bet on Tuesday (4.5).

Durant has knocked down one three-pointer per game, 1.5 fewer than his over/under in Tuesday's game (2.5).

Jusuf Nurkic Props

Tuesday's over/under for Jusuf Nurkic is 11.5. That's 2.2 more than his season average.

His per-game rebounding average of 10 is 0.5 higher than his prop bet on Tuesday (9.5).

Nurkic has averaged four assists this season, 0.5 more than his prop bet on Tuesday.

