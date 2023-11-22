Can we anticipate Alexander Wennberg scoring a goal when the Seattle Kraken match up against the San Jose Sharks at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Alexander Wennberg score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)

Wennberg stats and insights

  • In two of 20 games this season, Wennberg has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • He has not faced the Sharks yet this season.
  • He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 6.9% of them.

Sharks defensive stats

  • The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, conceding 75 total goals (4.2 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.9 hits and 20.7 blocked shots per game.

Wennberg recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/20/2023 Flames 1 0 1 17:54 Home L 4-3 OT
11/18/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:50 Away W 4-3
11/16/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 15:14 Home W 4-3 SO
11/15/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 17:08 Away L 4-3 OT
11/13/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 15:14 Home L 5-1
11/11/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:56 Home L 4-1
11/9/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:28 Away W 4-3
11/7/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 23:31 Away L 4-3 SO
11/4/2023 Flames 0 0 0 20:52 Home L 6-3
11/2/2023 Predators 1 0 1 21:12 Home W 4-2

Kraken vs. Sharks game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and ROOT Sports NW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

