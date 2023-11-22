Just one Big Sky game is on Wednesday's college basketball slate. That contest is the Eastern Washington Eagles taking on the Tarleton State Texans at Wisdom Gym.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Big Sky Women's Basketball Game Today

Date/Time TV Eastern Washington Eagles at Tarleton State Texans 8:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 22 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Follow Big Sky games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!