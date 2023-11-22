In the upcoming tilt versus the San Jose Sharks, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, can we count on Brandon Tanev to light the lamp for the Seattle Kraken? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Brandon Tanev score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)

Tanev stats and insights

In one of six games this season, Tanev scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Sharks.

Tanev has zero points on the power play.

Tanev's shooting percentage is 10.0%, and he averages 1.0 shot per game.

Sharks defensive stats

On defense, the Sharks are allowing 75 total goals (4.2 per game) which ranks 32nd in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15.9 hits and 20.7 blocked shots per game.

Kraken vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and ROOT Sports NW

TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and ROOT Sports NW

