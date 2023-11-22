Will Jaden Schwartz find the back of the net when the Seattle Kraken play the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Jaden Schwartz score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +135 (Bet $10 to win $13.50 if he scores a goal)

Schwartz stats and insights

Schwartz has scored in seven of 20 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first game of the season against the Sharks.

He has five goals on the power play, and also three assists.

Schwartz averages 2.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.3%.

Sharks defensive stats

On defense, the Sharks are conceding 75 total goals (4.2 per game) which ranks 32nd in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sharks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.9 hits and 20.7 blocked shots per game.

Schwartz recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/20/2023 Flames 0 0 0 18:42 Home L 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 18:06 Away W 4-3 11/16/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 16:14 Home W 4-3 SO 11/15/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 17:42 Away L 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:42 Home L 5-1 11/11/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 18:21 Home L 4-1 11/9/2023 Avalanche 2 1 1 18:14 Away W 4-3 11/7/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 17:11 Away L 4-3 SO 11/4/2023 Flames 1 1 0 21:42 Home L 6-3 11/2/2023 Predators 1 0 1 19:22 Home W 4-2

Kraken vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

