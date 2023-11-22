Jaden Schwartz will be among those in action Wednesday when his Seattle Kraken play the San Jose Sharks at Climate Pledge Arena. If you'd like to wager on Schwartz's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Jaden Schwartz vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and ROOT Sports NW

0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Schwartz Season Stats Insights

Schwartz has averaged 17:46 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -8).

Schwartz has scored a goal in seven of 20 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Schwartz has a point in 12 of 20 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

In six of 20 games this season, Schwartz has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Schwartz's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 63.6% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Schwartz going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 42.6%.

Schwartz Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks have conceded 75 goals in total (4.2 per game), which ranks 32nd in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-48) ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 20 Games 3 15 Points 2 8 Goals 2 7 Assists 0

