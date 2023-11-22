The Utah Jazz (4-10) will look to end a three-game losing streak when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers (3-11) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 as 2.5-point favorites. The Trail Blazers have lost eight games in a row.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW+ and KJZZ

ROOT Sports NW+ and KJZZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Venue: Moda Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Score Prediction

Prediction: Jazz 114 - Trail Blazers 113

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Trail Blazers vs Jazz Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Trail Blazers vs. Jazz

Pick ATS: Trail Blazers (+ 2.5)

Trail Blazers (+ 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Jazz (-0.5)

Jazz (-0.5) Pick OU: Over (225.5)



Over (225.5) Computer Predicted Total: 227.4

The Jazz (7-7-0 ATS) have covered the spread 50% of the time, 14.3% more often than the Trail Blazers (5-9-0) this year.

When the spread is set as 2.5 or more this season, Utah (1-0) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (100%) than Portland (5-9) does as the underdog (35.7%).

When it comes to topping the total in 2023-24, Portland and its opponents aren't as successful (50% of the time) as Utah and its opponents (71.4%).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Trail Blazers are 3-11, while the Jazz are 2-0 as moneyline favorites.

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Trail Blazers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Trail Blazers Performance Insights

The Trail Blazers are the worst squad in the NBA in points scored (103.2 per game) and 16th in points conceded (113.6).

On the boards, Portland is fifth-worst in the NBA in rebounds (41.2 per game). It is 24th in rebounds allowed (45.6 per game).

With 21.4 assists per game, the Trail Blazers are worst in the NBA.

In 2023-24, Portland is fourth-worst in the league in turnovers committed (15.5 per game) and sixth in turnovers forced (15.4).

Beyond the arc, the Trail Blazers are fifth-worst in the league in 3-pointers made per game (10.4). And they are worst in 3-point percentage at 31.5%.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.